iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 35,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $496,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.92. 436,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,885. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $112.29 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

