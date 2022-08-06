ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Shares Down 3.9%

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 2,288 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

ITEX Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09.

Get ITEX alerts:

ITEX Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 4.76%.

About ITEX

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.