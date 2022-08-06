ITT (NYSE:ITT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. ITT updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.35-$4.65 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.35-4.65 EPS.

ITT Trading Up 1.7 %

ITT traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $78.37. 505,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,832. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47. ITT has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $105.54.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Institutional Trading of ITT

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ITT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after buying an additional 87,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ITT by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,667,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 336,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,423 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 689,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,856,000 after purchasing an additional 180,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITT shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded ITT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

