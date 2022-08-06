ITT (NYSE:ITT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96 billion-$3.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion. ITT also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.35-4.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.37. 505,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47. ITT has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $105.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average is $76.27.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

ITT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered ITT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ITT by 5.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in ITT during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in ITT by 285.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the first quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

