James Halstead (LON:JHD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $238.34

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 238.34 ($2.92) and traded as low as GBX 203 ($2.49). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 204 ($2.50), with a volume of 162,739 shares changing hands.

James Halstead Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of £895.87 million and a P/E ratio of 2,300.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 212.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 237.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.51.

About James Halstead

(Get Rating)

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. James Halstead plc was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James Halstead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Halstead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.