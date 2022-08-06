Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JWEL. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.75 to C$46.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Jamieson Wellness from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.16.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Jamieson Wellness Price Performance

Shares of JWEL opened at C$37.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.96. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of C$32.02 and a 1-year high of C$41.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84.

Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

(Get Rating)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.