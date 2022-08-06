Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives $27.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.20 to $22.10 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,365.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JHG opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.13. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.