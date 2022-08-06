Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Jerash Holdings (US) has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Jerash Holdings (US) has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Jerash Holdings (US) Price Performance

Shares of JRSH opened at $5.64 on Friday. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jerash Holdings (US) ( NASDAQ:JRSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $30.94 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JRSH shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile



Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Featured Stories

