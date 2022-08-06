John Laing Infrastructure Fund (LON:JLIF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

John Laing Infrastructure Fund Limited (LON:JLIF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 142.60 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 142.60 ($1.75). Approximately 4,631 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,607,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.40 ($1.74).

John Laing Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 142.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 142.60.

About John Laing Infrastructure Fund

John Laing Infrastructure Fund Limited (JLIF) is an infrastructure fund. The Fund invests in public-private partnership (PPP) projects in the United Kingdom, North America and Continental Europe. The Fund invests in sectors, including health, education, justice and emergency services, transport, regeneration and social housing, government buildings and street lighting.

