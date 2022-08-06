Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Boosted by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 1.9% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,859,000 after buying an additional 1,257,916 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,200,000 after purchasing an additional 746,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,626,000 after purchasing an additional 543,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,628,000 after purchasing an additional 143,982 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $552,369,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.10. 4,328,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,149. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.67.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

