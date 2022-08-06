Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JYNT. Craig Hallum cut shares of Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of Joint from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Joint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.33.

Joint Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $311.18 million, a PE ratio of 143.48 and a beta of 1.33. Joint has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $111.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joint

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.88 million. Joint had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 6,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $91,378.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,111,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,270,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 214,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,580 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter valued at $948,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter valued at $1,007,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 388.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

