Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JNCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.80.

Jounce Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UNC Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

