Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCEGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JNCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.80.

Jounce Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UNC Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Featured Articles

