JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Price Target to GBX 275

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.12) to GBX 275 ($3.37) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CTEC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ConvaTec Group to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.39) to GBX 210 ($2.57) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.06) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 285 ($3.49) to GBX 295 ($3.61) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 253 ($3.10).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

Shares of LON CTEC opened at GBX 240.60 ($2.95) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,812.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 165.30 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 256 ($3.14). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 219.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 205.61.

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.03%.

In related news, insider Jonny Mason acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £49,280 ($60,384.76).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.