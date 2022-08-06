JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth Price Performance

Shares of JPE opened at GBX 980 ($12.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £263.49 million and a PE ratio of 1,294.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 946.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 978.73. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth has a one year low of GBX 896.25 ($10.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,119.50 ($13.72).

Get JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth alerts:

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.