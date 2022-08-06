JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE) Raises Dividend to GBX 5 Per Share

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPEGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth Price Performance

Shares of JPE opened at GBX 980 ($12.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £263.49 million and a PE ratio of 1,294.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 946.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 978.73. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth has a one year low of GBX 896.25 ($10.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,119.50 ($13.72).

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE)

