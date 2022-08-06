JulSwap (JULD) Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week

JulSwap (JULD) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $164,227.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 180.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.09 or 0.00624961 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com.

Buying and Selling JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

