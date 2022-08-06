Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,881 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.1% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.