Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Lowered to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2022

Maxim Group cut shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIAGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday.

Kazia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KZIA stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kazia Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIAGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Kazia Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

