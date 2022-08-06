Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Lowered to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group cut shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of KZIA stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95.
Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.
