Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Lowered to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group cut shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

Kazia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KZIA stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kazia Therapeutics

About Kazia Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited ( NASDAQ:KZIA Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Kazia Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.