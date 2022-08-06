KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.53-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.63 billion. KBR also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.53-2.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,533. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KBR has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $56.94.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KBR will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,050 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.99 per share, with a total value of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,387.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of KBR by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth $261,000.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.