Keb Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,018 Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.4% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,693,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,086,000 after buying an additional 1,425,887 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,357,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,223,000 after purchasing an additional 80,174 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,080,100 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 92.0% in the first quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 915,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,763,000 after purchasing an additional 438,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 102,015 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.02. 790,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,086. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

