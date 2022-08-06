KeyCorp Increases EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target to $25.00

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.94.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $21.23 on Friday. EngageSmart has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EngageSmart

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EngageSmart will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in EngageSmart by 495.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 96,181 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth $5,593,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.