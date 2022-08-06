Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Trading Up 721.9%

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating) was up 721.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

Kidoz Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38.

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kidoz had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

