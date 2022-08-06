Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KRP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Up 4.2 %

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 41.55%. The company had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 51,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

