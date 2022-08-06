Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.83 billion-$20.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.16 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.5 %

KMB stock opened at $133.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.22.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 851.9% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.