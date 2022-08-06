Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Shares Down 5%

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Rating) fell 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 182.20 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 185 ($2.27). 57,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 337,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194.80 ($2.39).

Kin and Carta Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £345.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 188.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 221.21.

Kin and Carta Company Profile

Kin and Carta plc provides technology, data, consultancy, and digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers cloud and platforms, digital products, data and AI, managed, digital experiences, and strategy and innovation services. It serves financial services, retail and distribution, industrial and agriculture, transportation, healthcare, and public and other sectors.

