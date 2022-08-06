Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Cut to “Sell” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.12) to GBX 245 ($3.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $310.00.

Kingfisher Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of KGFHY opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92.

Kingfisher Cuts Dividend

About Kingfisher

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.09%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

