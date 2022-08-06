Kleros Price Hits $0.0345 on Top Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Kleros has a total market cap of $21.77 million and $709,458.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for $0.0345 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009042 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000039 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 630,980,856 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kleros Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.