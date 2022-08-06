KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $18.20 on Friday. KnowBe4 has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 364.07 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.79 million. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $51,633.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in KnowBe4 by 144.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in KnowBe4 by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KnowBe4 by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in KnowBe4 by 2.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

