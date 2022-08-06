Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kontoor Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $4.40-4.50 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.40-$4.50 EPS.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of KTB traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.64. 417,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,466. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.06. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $61.24.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 29.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 16.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KTB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. William Blair cut shares of Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Williams Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kontoor Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

