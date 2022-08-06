Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kontoor Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $4.40-4.50 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.40-$4.50 EPS.
Kontoor Brands Stock Performance
Shares of KTB traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.64. 417,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,466. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.06. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $61.24.
Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KTB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. William Blair cut shares of Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Williams Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kontoor Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
