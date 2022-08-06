Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 12th

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Koppers has a payout ratio of 4.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Koppers to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21. Koppers has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Transactions at Koppers

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $502.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $59,219.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Koppers by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Koppers by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Koppers by 43.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Koppers by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.