Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases Earnings Results

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Koppers had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $502.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Koppers updated its FY22 guidance to ~$4.10 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.10-$4.10 EPS.

Koppers Stock Up 1.8 %

Koppers stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 69,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,014. The stock has a market cap of $502.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. Koppers has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

In other news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $59,219.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 11.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 45.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

