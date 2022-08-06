Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion. Koppers also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.10-$4.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Koppers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Koppers Price Performance

KOP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. 69,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,014. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $502.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.80. Koppers has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $502.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.90%.

Insider Transactions at Koppers

In related news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $59,219.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Koppers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Koppers by 9.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,528,000 after acquiring an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Koppers by 17.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 63,088 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Koppers by 143.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 64,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 38,210 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers in the first quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Koppers by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after acquiring an additional 35,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Articles

