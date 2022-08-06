KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.98. Approximately 29 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.39% of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

