KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) Trading 1.3% Higher

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.98. Approximately 29 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.39% of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.