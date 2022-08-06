LABS Group (LABS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.88 Million

LABS Group (LABS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 6th. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $22,400.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LABS Group has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 121.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00668587 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002240 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016204 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About LABS Group
LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio.
LABS Group Coin Trading
