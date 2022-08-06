LABS Group Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, LABS Group has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $36,180.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.66 or 0.00623684 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014963 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About LABS Group
LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio.
Buying and Selling LABS Group
