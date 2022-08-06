Lake Street Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

PAVE opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

