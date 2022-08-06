Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 143 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

Boeing Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.80. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15. The company has a market cap of $98.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

