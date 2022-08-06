Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 884 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 61,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 18,883 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 86,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $71.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.00. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $60.93 and a 12-month high of $78.43.

