Lake Street Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.23.

