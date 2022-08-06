Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $882,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,689,000 after buying an additional 3,876,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after buying an additional 3,308,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after buying an additional 2,649,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,374,000 after buying an additional 1,441,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.32. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

