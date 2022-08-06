Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 258 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,744 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after buying an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,083.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $191,136,000 after buying an additional 694,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,785,441,000 after buying an additional 560,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $228.62 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.90.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

