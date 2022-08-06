Lake Street Financial LLC Reduces Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyson Foods Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

TSN stock opened at $87.45 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

