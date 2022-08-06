Lake Street Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,931 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $51.24. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.07 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.