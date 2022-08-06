Lake Street Financial LLC Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $144.56 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $145.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

