Lamden (TAU) Achieves Market Cap of $3.55 Million

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and $23,790.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lamden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

