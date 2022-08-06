Lanceria (LANC) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lanceria (LANC) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, Lanceria has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Lanceria coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Lanceria has a market cap of $1.91 million and $16,572.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 122.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00668252 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002234 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016149 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Lanceria
Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs.
Lanceria Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Lanceria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lanceria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.