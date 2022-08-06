Landshare Hits Market Cap of $2.35 Million (LAND)

Landshare (LAND) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Landshare coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00003695 BTC on major exchanges. Landshare has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $41,697.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Landshare has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,172.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003626 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00132328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00034282 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00060857 BTC.

About Landshare

LAND is a coin. It was first traded on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,815,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,740,058 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

