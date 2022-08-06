Lansing Street Advisors Makes New $33,000 Investment in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hormel Foods Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average is $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.13. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.