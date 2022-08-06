Lansing Street Advisors Takes $30,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8,385.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $49.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $43.99 and a 52-week high of $58.17.

