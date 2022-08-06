Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Lantheus updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.60 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.80-$0.85 EPS.

Lantheus Trading Up 10.3 %

NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $7.33 on Friday, hitting $78.57. 1,703,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.72 and a beta of 0.79. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.56.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 12,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $751,168.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,534,086.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,307. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

